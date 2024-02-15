Nausėda ahead of his presidential election rivals in latest poll

The poll was commissioned by the news website delfi.lt and carried out by the public opinion and market research company Spinter tyrimai.

It has revealed that in January 23.5% of respondents would have voted for Nausėda who is looking to be re-elected for the second term in office. The current president is equally popular among all social and demographical groups. In December 2023, support for him stood at 25.8%.

His closest rivals were lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

In January, 12.8% of the polled stated that they would vote for Vėgėlė (12.4% in December) who came to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic. His supporter base mostly includes people with lower and average income, lower and average education, rural residents and residents of district centres.