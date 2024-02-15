Nausėda ahead of his presidential election rivals in latest poll

 
If presidential elections were to take place next Sunday, incumbent President Gitanas Nausėda would be the leading candidate, shows the latest public opinion poll.

The poll was commissioned by the news website delfi.lt and carried out by the public opinion and market research company Spinter tyrimai.

It has revealed that in January 23.5% of respondents would have voted for Nausėda who is looking to be re-elected for the second term in office. The current president is equally popular among all social and demographical groups. In December 2023, support for him stood at 25.8%.

His closest rivals were lawyer Ignas Vėgėlė and Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė.

In January, 12.8% of the polled stated that they would vote for Vėgėlė (12.4% in December) who came to prominence during the COVID-19 pandemic. His supporter base mostly includes people with lower and average income, lower and average education, rural residents and residents of district centres.

Šimonytė’s rating in January stood at 10.8% (10.4% in December). The nominee of the Homeland Union-Lithuanian Christian Democrats (TS-LKD) is mostly supported by residents of major cities, people with higher income and better education.

Social Democratic leader, MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė ranked fourth in January with 8.6% support (6.6% in December). However, she has decided not to stand as a candidate in the presidential race.

Meanwhile, 4.1% of respondents would vote for former chairman of the Constitutional Court, Freedom Party’s nominee Dainius Žalimas (3.8% in December).

MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis is slightly behind with 3.3% (2% in December).

Whereas 2.8% of the polled in January would have voted for Aurelijus Veryga, the presidential candidate of the Farmers and Greens party (3.5% in December).

12.2% of respondents named other candidates. However, other candidates would each garner below 2% of votes. 15.7% of the polled were undecided how they would vote, whereas 6.7% do not intend to vote in the presidential election.

The poll was conducted on 19-26 January 2024. A total of 1,008 people aged 18-75 were interviewed. The margin of error is 3.1%.

The 2024 presidential election will take place on 12 May.

