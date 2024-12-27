2024.12.27 15:49

NATO to ’enhance military presence’ in Baltic Sea

 
Elta EN
NATO to ‘enhance military presence’ in Baltic Sea
NATO to ‘enhance military presence’ in Baltic Sea
PHOTO: ELTA / Dainius Labutis

NATO will "enhance its military presence in the Baltic Sea" after the suspected sabotage of an undersea power cable linking Finland and Estonia this week, the Western military alliance’s chief said Friday.

On Christmas Day, the Estlink 2 submarine cable that carries electricity from Finland to Estonia was disconnected from the grid, just over a month after two telecommunications cables were severed in Swedish territorial waters in the Baltic.

"Spoke with (Finnish President) Alexander Stubb about the ongoing Finnish-led investigation into possible sabotage of undersea cables. I expressed my full solidarity and support," NATO chief Mark Rutte said on X.

Finnish authorities on Thursday said they were investigating the oil tanker, Eagle S, that sailed from a Russian port, as part of a probe for "aggravated sabotage".

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions