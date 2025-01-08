2025.01.08 17:31

NATO to deploy ten ships for infrastructure protection in the Baltic Sea

 
NATO will start guarding critical facilities in the Baltic Sea with ten ships from the end of the week, Finnish public broadcaster Yle reported.

The critical assets will be guarded by Alliance ships already in the Baltic Sea and by those sent by NATO member states specifically for this mission.

These ships will remain in the Baltic Sea until April.

The ships will mainly perform deterrent roles and patrol areas where energy and telecommunication cables are located.

However, NATO has no right to create obstacles in the path of other countries’ ships in international waters.

Finnish and Estonian forces will continue to guard the Gulf of Finland.

