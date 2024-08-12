NATO jets scrambled twice last week

On 8 August, NATO jets conducting the air policing mission were scrambled to intercept one aircraft IL-20, which was flying in the international airspace from the Russian Federation mainland to Kaliningrad region.

The aircraft had no pre-filed flight plan, its onboard transponder was switched off, the crew was not maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

On 9 August, NATO air policing jets were scrambled to intercept one aircraft IL-20, which was flying in the international airspace from the Russian Federation’s Kaliningrad Oblast to Kaliningrad Oblast.