NATO jets scrambled twice last week

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Orestas Gurevičius

The Ministry of National Defence stated that on 5-11 August fighter aircraft of the NATO Baltic Air Policing Detachment were scrambled twice to intercept aircraft of the Russian Federation violating flight rules in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

On 8 August, NATO jets conducting the air policing mission were scrambled to intercept one aircraft IL-20, which was flying in the international airspace from the Russian Federation mainland to Kaliningrad region.

The aircraft had no pre-filed flight plan, its onboard transponder was switched off, the crew was not maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

On 9 August, NATO air policing jets were scrambled to intercept one aircraft IL-20, which was flying in the international airspace from the Russian Federation’s Kaliningrad Oblast to Kaliningrad Oblast.

The aircraft had no pre-filed flight plan, its onboard transponder was switched off, the crew was not maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

