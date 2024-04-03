NATO jets scrambled six times from Lithuania in past week

On 25 March, NATO Baltic Air Policing Detachment fighter jets identified and escorted one IL-20 flying from the mainland Russia to Kaliningrad. The aircraft had no flight plan, its onboard transponder was on, the crew maintained radio communication with the regional air control centre.
On 25 March, NATO air policing aircraft intercepted two SU30SM flying from Kaliningrad and back without the flight plan, the onboard transponder was off and the crews were not maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.
On 26 March, NATO fighter jets intercepted two SU30SM flying out of Kaliningrad and back in international airspace. They had no pre-filed flight plan, the onboard transponder was off, the crew were not maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.
On 28 March, NATO Air Policing Detachment aircraft were scrambled to identify and escort two SU30SM. The aircraft were flying in international airspace from and back to Kaliningrad without the flight plan, with switched off onboard transponders, and not maintaining radio communication.
On 29 March, NATO fighter aircraft intercepted two SU30SM flying from and to Kaliningrad, without the flight plan, with their onboard transponders switched off, not maintaining radio communication.
On 31 March, NATO fighter jets identified and escorted one TU-204 flying from Kaliningrad to mainland Russia via international airspace. The aircraft had no flight plan, its onboard transponder was switched off, and the crew was maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.