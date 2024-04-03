NATO jets scrambled six times from Lithuania in past week

On 25 March, NATO Baltic Air Policing Detachment fighter jets identified and escorted one IL-20 flying from the mainland Russia to Kaliningrad. The aircraft had no flight plan, its onboard transponder was on, the crew maintained radio communication with the regional air control centre.

On 25 March, NATO air policing aircraft intercepted two SU30SM flying from Kaliningrad and back without the flight plan, the onboard transponder was off and the crews were not maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.