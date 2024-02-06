NATO fighter jets scrambled twice in Lithuania in past week

 
PHOTO: ELTA / Orestas Gurevičius

NATO Air Policing Mission Detachment fighter aircraft were scrambled twice to intercept aircraft of the Russian Federation violating flight rules in international airspace over the Baltic Sea in the period from 29 January to 4 February, the National Defence Ministry reports.

On 29 January, aircraft of the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission Detachment were scrambled to identify and escort three aircraft: IL-20, TU-134 and AN-140.

The IL-20 was flying from the mainland of the Russian Federation to Kaliningrad via international airspace without a prefilled flight plan, with its onboard transponder switched on, without maintaining communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

The TU-134 and the AN-140 were flying from Kaliningrad Oblast to mainland Russia. The aircraft had no flight plans, had their onboard transponders on and maintained radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

On 30 January, NATO Air Policing fighter jets were scrambled to intercept one IL-20. Flying from the mainland Russia to Kaliningrad Oblast. It had no pre-filed flight plan, the onboard transponder was kept on, the crew was not maintaining radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

