NATO fighter jets scrambled twice in Lithuania in past week

On 29 January, aircraft of the NATO Baltic Air Policing Mission Detachment were scrambled to identify and escort three aircraft: IL-20, TU-134 and AN-140.

The IL-20 was flying from the mainland of the Russian Federation to Kaliningrad via international airspace without a prefilled flight plan, with its onboard transponder switched on, without maintaining communication with the regional air traffic control centre.

The TU-134 and the AN-140 were flying from Kaliningrad Oblast to mainland Russia. The aircraft had no flight plans, had their onboard transponders on and maintained radio communication with the regional air traffic control centre.