NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group with all capabilities trains at Exercise Rising Bull

 
The 1,300 troops and 230 units of military equipment deployed in Lithuania as the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group have been training defensive and offensive operations, first-aid medical treatment in field conditions and building up interoperability at Exercise Rising Bull since late March, the Lithuanian Armed Forces reports.

The raise of the level of alert prompted the eFP deployment from the homebase in Rukla to the General Silvestras Žukauskas Training Area (Švenčionys region) where the exercise is set to run until April 11.

