2023 m. balandžio 07 d. 10:20
NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group with all capabilities trains at Exercise Rising Bull
The 1,300 troops and 230 units of military equipment deployed in Lithuania as the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group have been training defensive and offensive operations, first-aid medical treatment in field conditions and building up interoperability at Exercise Rising Bull since late March, the Lithuanian Armed Forces reports.
