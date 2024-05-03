NATO condemns Russian ’malign activities’ on its territory

The incidents „are part of an intensifying campaign of activities“ Russia is carrying out across the Euro-Atlantic area and NATO allies „express their deep concern over Russia’s hybrid actions, which constitute a threat to allied security“, NATO said in a statement.

Authorities in the Czech Republic, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Britain have recently investigated and charged people in connection with „hostile state activity“.

NATO said allies would work together to deter and defend against the hybrid actions and that they would remain steadfast in supporting Ukraine as it struggles to fend off Russia’s invasion, now in its third year.