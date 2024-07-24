Nationwide school and office closures in Taiwan as Typhoon Gaemi nears

The Central Weather Administration (CWA) reported that as of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Typhoon Gaemi was located approximately 390 kilometres east of Eluanbi, moving northwest at 16-19 kilometres per hour. With maximum sustained winds of close to 155 kilometres per hour near its centre and a storm radius of 220 kilometres, Gaemi poses a significant threat to the region.
CWA predicts heavy rainfall and strong winds across Taiwan, with particular concern for mountainous areas in the central, southern, and northeastern regions. Authorities warn of potential mudslides and urge residents to exercise caution, especially in areas prone to landslides.