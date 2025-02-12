National Security Commission approves response plan to incidents in Baltic Sea

The commission approved a concept of the plan on interinstitutional coordination and response to damage of critical subsea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.

The document foresees that the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), police antiterrorist unit Aras and the Armed Forces would play a major role.

Prime Minister Paluckas says that Lithuania is not only enhancing cooperation and synergy with allies but also plans national measures that would make cooperation between different institutions more effective, pre-empting attempts to disrupt energy infrastructure in the Baltic Sea and creating deterrence for such activities.