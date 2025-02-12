National Security Commission approves response plan to incidents in Baltic Sea

The commission approved a concept of the plan on interinstitutional coordination and response to damage of critical subsea infrastructure in the Baltic Sea.
The document foresees that the State Border Guard Service (VSAT), police antiterrorist unit Aras and the Armed Forces would play a major role.
Prime Minister Paluckas says that Lithuania is not only enhancing cooperation and synergy with allies but also plans national measures that would make cooperation between different institutions more effective, pre-empting attempts to disrupt energy infrastructure in the Baltic Sea and creating deterrence for such activities.
The plan was prepared considering damage to communication and power cables in the Baltic Sea in recent six months. The Government proposes reducing response time to such incidents to one hour subject to a decision that would have to be made by the interior minister.
The plan is yet to be approved by the Government and its final draft will have to be finalised by the Ministry of the Interior by 28 February.