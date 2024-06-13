2024.06.13 16:42

MPs not to receive severance pay after grossly violating Constitution and oath

 
Members of Parliament are not entitled to severance pay anymore if found by the Constitutional Court to have seriously violated the Constitution and to have broken their oaths of office.

On Thursday, 106 MPs voted in favour of the amendments to the Statute, which propose not to pay severance payments to convicted MPs or ones who broke their oath, while one voted against and two abstained.

The previous version of the Statute laid down that an MP is paid a severance pay once his or her mandate ends. The sum depends on the number of consecutive years a politician has held office in the Seimas and ranges between two and six average salaries of the MP.

Justina Vaišvilaitė-Braziulienė (ELTA)

