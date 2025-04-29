2025.04.29 15:49

MP Žemaitaitis will not have access to classified info

 
MP Žemaitaitis will not have access to classified info
MP Žemaitaitis will not have access to classified info
PHOTO: Žygimantas Gedvila | Elta

Speaker of the Seimas of Lithuania Saulius Skvernelis will not grant a permit for MP Remigijus Žemaitaitis to access top secret information. The State Security Department (VSD) earlier recommended that leader of the Nemunas Dawn party should not have access to classified information.

Although Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas urged the Seimas speaker to consider potential ramifications of barring the MP from working with top secret data, yet Skvernelis stated that he would follow recommendations of the VSD.

Žemaitaitis was not issued a permit to work with top secret information, ELTA has learned from the parliament speaker’s adviser Ramunė Muzikevičiūtė-Narmontienė.

Skvernelis said he had to comply with law and expressed trust in the Security Department’s assessment.

As reported, last week the VSD concluded that Žemaitaitis cannot be entrusted top secret data due to his personal traits and some of his actions.

The Nemunas Dawn leader downplayed the issue, claiming that it would have no effect on his activities as MP.

The opposition called to remove Žemaitaitis from the Seimas delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, as its members are required to have permission to work with classified information.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions