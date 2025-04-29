MP Žemaitaitis will not have access to classified info

Although Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas urged the Seimas speaker to consider potential ramifications of barring the MP from working with top secret data, yet Skvernelis stated that he would follow recommendations of the VSD.

Žemaitaitis was not issued a permit to work with top secret information, ELTA has learned from the parliament speaker’s adviser Ramunė Muzikevičiūtė-Narmontienė.

Skvernelis said he had to comply with law and expressed trust in the Security Department’s assessment.

As reported, last week the VSD concluded that Žemaitaitis cannot be entrusted top secret data due to his personal traits and some of his actions.