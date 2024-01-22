MP Žemaitaitis says he will run for president

“After long considerations and discussions with my team, and with the approval and support of my team, I am running (&) in the 2024 Lithuanian presidential elections!” he wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in January, the Justice Ministry allowed the registration of the “Nemuno aušra” party that was founded by Žemaitaitis.

The politician was elected chairman of the new political force at its congress in the autumn of 2023.

Prosecutor General Nida Grunskienė last week formally asked the Seimas to lift MP Žemaitaitis’ immunity from prosecution in an ongoing pre-trial investigation.