MP suspends party membership, pulls out of EU election race over alleged abuse of funds

The said funds were allocated for the MP’s parliamentary activities.

“I am suspending my membership of the Freedom Party and withdrawing from the Freedom Party’s list for the European elections as the proceedings are ongoing and there is yet no final verdict on whether the money I have spent is actually in line with the rules,” Matijošatis said on Facebook on Tuesday.

The MP said his hope was that his case would not damage the party’s reputation.

He added that he had asked the Seimas Commission for Ethics and Procedures to evaluate his reports on parliamentary expenses covering the entire term.

Public activist Andrius Tapinas, founder of the Transparency (Skaidrinam) campaign, said Monday Matijošaitis had bought a range of computer and audio equipment. An audit also found that the politician was spending almost EUR 500 per month to rent additional equipment.