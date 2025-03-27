MP Šukys of Nemunas Dawn confirmed as deputy parlt speaker

In a secret ballot, Šukys’ bid was backed by 60 MPs to 18, with 10 abstentions.
In the Board of the Seimas, Šukys is set to replace MP Agnė Širinskienė who left the Nemunas Dawn in early this year. He will be responsible for parliamentary scrutiny and the implementation of the Constitutional Court’s rulings.
Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis said the Nemunas Dawn’s nomination of MP Daiva Žebelienė will be put to the vote in the next sitting.
Nemunas Dawn leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis told ELTA the party finally decided to put forward MP Žebelienė for the role of another Seimas deputy speaker instead of MP Robertas Puchovičius, deputy head of the parliamentary group. The reason is that Puchovičius is the chief of the party’s electoral staff, Žemaitaitis said.
The Nemunas Dawn party is entitled to two positions of deputy Seimas speakers under the coalition agreement. One of the posts had been taken by MP Širinskienė, who resigned last week. She left the Nemunas Dawn group for the Democrats For Lithuania in mid-January this year.