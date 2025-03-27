MP Šukys of Nemunas Dawn confirmed as deputy parlt speaker

In a secret ballot, Šukys’ bid was backed by 60 MPs to 18, with 10 abstentions.

In the Board of the Seimas, Šukys is set to replace MP Agnė Širinskienė who left the Nemunas Dawn in early this year. He will be responsible for parliamentary scrutiny and the implementation of the Constitutional Court’s rulings.

Seimas Speaker Saulius Skvernelis said the Nemunas Dawn’s nomination of MP Daiva Žebelienė will be put to the vote in the next sitting.