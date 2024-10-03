MP Skvernelis wants to avoid coalition with Farmers & Greens

„I do not see this as a priority for us today. If it could be avoided, it would be nice for one reason: in a Western democracy, you cannot have oligarchical individuals who do not take political responsibility, who want to influence the political process while standing in the shadow. This is characteristic of post-Soviet, non-democratic countries,“ Skvernelis told reporters outside the Presidential Palace on Thursday, after a meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda.
The MP named the Lithuanian Social Democratic Party (LSDP) as the most suitable partner for his party.
Skvernelis also said he had the impression that the president hopes for a centre-left government.
„I can certainly confirm, and the president probably imagines it too, that the centre-left coalition has a real prospect of becoming the ruling coalition after the parliamentary elections,“ Skvernelis said.
Nausėda is meeting with chairs of parliamentary parties this week, in the run-up to the Seimas elections due on 13 October. The president received LSDP leader MEP Vilija Blinkevičiūtė on Monday and LŽVS leader Karbauskis on Wednesday.
The LVŽS chair had said his party could form a coalition with Skvernelis’ party only if the latter does not take any job in the Cabinet.
Skvernelis responded by saying that similar statements are only encouraging him to seek a minister’s role. He admitted he would like to head the Ministry of the Interior.