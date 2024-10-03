MP Skvernelis wants to avoid coalition with Farmers & Greens

„I do not see this as a priority for us today. If it could be avoided, it would be nice for one reason: in a Western democracy, you cannot have oligarchical individuals who do not take political responsibility, who want to influence the political process while standing in the shadow. This is characteristic of post-Soviet, non-democratic countries,“ Skvernelis told reporters outside the Presidential Palace on Thursday, after a meeting with President Gitanas Nausėda.