MP Širinskienė is critical of idea that lawmakers should not have immunity from prosecution

“Occasional discussions, when something happens and then it is rushed to amend the Constitution, are very disgraceful and immature. Yet I understand that for my colleague Mitalas it is an election period, where one has to showcase himself desperately and say something, as elections are approaching,” Širinskienė told the radio station Žinių radijas on Friday.

According to the MP, there is no time for amending the Constitution in parliament’s current term of office, whereas the Freedom Party had four years to introduce its proposals.