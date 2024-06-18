MP Saudargas resigns from Seimas to join European Parliament

„Paulius Saudargas is withdrawing from the Seimas as the duties of a member of the Seimas are incompatible with the duties of a member of the European Parliament,“ the VRK stated Tuesday, adding that MPs elected to the European Parliament have to decide, which position they will hold.

The MP will step down as of 15 July. The VRK will consider the matter at its next meeting, which should be held on Thursday.