MP on Macron’s statements: Europe must invest in security if it is to be more autonomous

 
Laurynas Kasčiūnas
Conservative MP Laurynas Kasčiūnas says French President Emmanuel Macron’s statements about greater European autonomy suggest that he is trying to continue the tradition of Charles de Gaulle, attempting to create an image of French autonomy from the United States.

However, the MP stressed that the USA is Europe’s strategic partner and thus it would be unwise to eliminate the Americans, especially as Europe should invest heavily in its own defence capabilities if it were to strive for more autonomy.

