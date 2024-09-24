MP may address law enforcement over business owned by FM’s wife

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen rejected the idea. She says that with parliamentary elections approaching it is impossible to tell whether this is genuine concern of politicians or if this is becoming a part of the election campaign.

Newspaper Lietuvos rytas has reported that a land plot in Kalnėnai neighbourhood was meant for public purpose and a state-owned kindergarten, a school and a stadium had to be built there. However, in 2018, Vilnius City Municipality and the National Land Service urgently amended the city’s detailed plan, changed land plot boundaries and its purpose, paving the way for a private school owned by Landsbergienė. Based on the publication, at the time decisions in relevant bodies were adopted by individuals linked to Landsbergienė.