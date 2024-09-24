MP may address law enforcement over business owned by FM’s wife

Skvernelis told reporters Tuesday that parliament has too little time to deal with the issue in the remaining term of office and thus prosecutors should become involved to protect the public interest.
According to the MP, a land plot that was meant for public purposes ended up in private hands and Vilnius’ infrastructure, roads and engineering facilities were developed specifically for the private school owned by Landsbergienė in Vilnius’ Kalnėnai neighbourhood.
„This is a clear case [of the need] of protection of public interests and the Prosecutor General’s Office should do this,“ said Skvernelis.
The MP stated that if the coalition does not support a probe at the Seimas Anticorruption Commission, then prosecutors would be addressed. The commission intends to consider the matter on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Viktorija Čmilytė-Nielsen rejected the idea. She says that with parliamentary elections approaching it is impossible to tell whether this is genuine concern of politicians or if this is becoming a part of the election campaign.
Newspaper Lietuvos rytas has reported that a land plot in Kalnėnai neighbourhood was meant for public purpose and a state-owned kindergarten, a school and a stadium had to be built there. However, in 2018, Vilnius City Municipality and the National Land Service urgently amended the city’s detailed plan, changed land plot boundaries and its purpose, paving the way for a private school owned by Landsbergienė. Based on the publication, at the time decisions in relevant bodies were adopted by individuals linked to Landsbergienė.
Moreover, Lietuvos rytas stated that BaltCap Infrastructure Fund had too invested in the private school, while Vilnius City Municipality allocated funds to develop infrastructure in the surrounding area.