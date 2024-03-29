MP leaves Labour Party

The final straw, she stated, was the Labour Party’s decision to participate in elections to the European Parliament in June amid an ongoing investigation whose details are still unknown.

Kačinskaitė-Urbonienė told the news agency ELTA that she would no longer participate in the party’s political activities but would remain in its parliamentary political group until the end of the current parliamentary term.

“I intend to honourably finish this term of office of the Seimas. I will not destroy the political group, but I will no longer participate in any political activities of the party,” the MP said.

The Labour Party’s political group in the Seimas currently has 7 members, the minimum number required based on the Statute of the Seimas in order to form a political group.