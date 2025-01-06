MP Kasčiūnas says high time for action plan to leave Ottawa landmine ban treaty

"I have a piece of military advice in my email. It is difficult for me to say what an official military tip is: whether it has to be bound, whether it has to be pinned – I do not know. But it seems to me it is a crystal-clear one," Kasčiūnas, deputy chair of the Seimas Committee on Defence and Security told a press conference in the Parliament on Monday.
The chief of defence had said this decision would set Lithuania free to do what is needed and „this is military advice,“ Kasčiūnas added.
"It is good that the discussion has started, but now it is time to stop and come up with a clear action plan," the opposition MP stated.
Current Minister of National Defence Dovilė Šakalienė had said she backed the discussion on Lithuania’s withdrawal from the Ottawa Convention but said she was still waiting for military advice.
Last week, Chief of Defence General Raimundas Vaikšnoras said he was in favour of Lithuania withdrawing from the treaty.
"We see what is happening in Ukraine – if you follow the rules while the adversary, the opponent does not follow the rules, you are automatically in somewhat of a loser’s position," Vaikšnoras told reporters Friday.
"We had said, discussed that something must be done. And if there is political will to do this, I am only in favour as this unties our hands," he added.
The Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction took effect in 1999. More than 160 countries, including the majority of Western countries, have joined it.