MP-elect Sinkevičius chooses job in EU Parliament due to coalition deal

"I informed the Central Electoral Commission on Friday that I am resigning," Sinkevičius told ELTA on Monday.

"I believe I had a little different vision of the ruling coalition. This helped me to make the final decision," he added, referring to the participation of the Nemunas Dawn in the ruling majority.

Nemunas Dawn leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis is currently standing trial for alleged antisemitic statements.

Saulius Skvernelis, leader of the Democrats For Lithuania, told ELTA Sinkevičius’ step followed the decision on Cabinet roles.