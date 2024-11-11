2024.11.11 14:55

MP-elect Sinkevičius chooses job in EU Parliament due to coalition deal

 
PHOTO: Dainius Labutis | Elta

MP-elect Virginijus Sinkevičius, current MEP of Democrats For Lithuania, has given up his MP seat to stay in Brussels. According to the politician, his move was partly prompted by the inclusion of the Nemunas Dawn into the ruling coalition.

"I informed the Central Electoral Commission on Friday that I am resigning," Sinkevičius told ELTA on Monday.

"I believe I had a little different vision of the ruling coalition. This helped me to make the final decision," he added, referring to the participation of the Nemunas Dawn in the ruling majority.

Nemunas Dawn leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis is currently standing trial for alleged antisemitic statements.

Saulius Skvernelis, leader of the Democrats For Lithuania, told ELTA Sinkevičius’ step followed the decision on Cabinet roles.

"A different vision has nothing to do with it. It was just that the foreign minister’s portfolio was not given to our party," he explained.

