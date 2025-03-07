MP announces he will again strive to become Vilnius city mayor

“In the 2027 election we will restore common sense in Vilnius Municipality,” Zuokas stated in a post on social platform Facebook this Thursday.

In 2023, he lost the mayoral race to conservative candidate Valdas Benkunskas. Speaking to the media afterwards, he raised doubts whether he was going to participate in another municipal election.

Zuokas was the mayor of Vilnius city in 2000-2007 and 2011-2015.

In October 2024, he was elected to parliament as a candidate of the party Freedom and Justice.