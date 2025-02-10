More than EUR 1mn donated to Ukraine aid campaign Radarom

The crowdfunding campaign lasts until 24 February 2025, coinciding with the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Two thirds of the donated funds will be used to purchase Lithuanian -made drones and counter drone measures, while the rest of funds will be used to buy Ukrainian-made equipment. The equipment will be donated to Ukraine.
In two previous campaigns in 2023 and 2024 Lithuanian people and businesses donated a total of EUR 22 million to purchase 17 radars, 69 units of anti-drone equipment, 4 vehicles for mobile radars and 1,141 safe warrior packages.