More than 78,000 temporary residence permits issued in H1

In the first half of 2023, nearly 72,000 temporary residence permits were issued for the first time and 14,500 were extended. In the second half of 2023, 51,000 temporary residence permits were issued and more than 15,000 were extended.
In the first half of 2024, 2,455 foreigners became permanent citizens of Lithuania, compared with 1,770 in the first half of 2023.
As of 1 July, a total of 221,285 foreigners resided in Lithuania, compared with 221,848 on 1 January 2024.
Ukrainians accounted for the majority of foreigners living in Lithuania – 76,145. More than half of them, nearly 44,000, are war refugees granted the EU’s temporary protection mechanism. The number of Ukrainians residing in Lithuania decreased by 10,000 in the first half of 2024.
By 1 July, 62,535 citizens of Belarus lived in Lithuania, compared with 62,167 by 1 January.
The number of Russian citizens residing in Lithuania stands at 15,536, down from 15,888 recorded on 1 January 2024.
Uzbeks were the fourth largest group of foreigners. 10,200 of them lived in Lithuania by 1 July, compared with 8,200 on 1 January.
Tajiks residing in Lithuania number nearly 7,000, up from 5,700 in half a year.
The majority of foreigners in Lithuania arrive to work, others are listed as their family members, high skilled worker and students.