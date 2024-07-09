More than 78,000 temporary residence permits issued in H1

In the first half of 2023, nearly 72,000 temporary residence permits were issued for the first time and 14,500 were extended. In the second half of 2023, 51,000 temporary residence permits were issued and more than 15,000 were extended.

In the first half of 2024, 2,455 foreigners became permanent citizens of Lithuania, compared with 1,770 in the first half of 2023.

As of 1 July, a total of 221,285 foreigners resided in Lithuania, compared with 221,848 on 1 January 2024.