More than 5,700 Ukrainians offered homes in Vilnius since war broke out

The sum of compensation for offering a home to Ukrainians depended on the number of people hosted. The payment was EUR 150 for hosting one Ukrainian national and EUR 50 per month for each additional Ukrainian staying in the same home.

„It was a very quick response and mobilisation of the citizens of Vilnius, the various institutions and businesses, and the largest number of Ukrainians were accommodated in Vilnius. In 2023, the number of Ukrainians offered homes was already much lower, and it is likely that some of them started to live on their own – they found jobs, rented a flat on the market, and started to benefit from the compensation of a part of the rent,“ Žibelienė is cited as saying in the press release.