Mitalas takes charge of Freedom Party as acting chair

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
The board of the Freedom Party held a meeting on Tuesday and elected Vytautas Mitalas as the acting chairman. An extraordinary convention was also scheduled at the end of November to elect the new chairperson and other governing bodies. The move comes following the resignation of Aušrinė Armonaitė as leader after the party lost the 2024 parliamentary election and will not have any representatives in the Seimas.

"An extraordinary convention is called for 30 November. During it, a new chairwoman or chairman will be elected, as well as the party’s new governing bodies. We realise the need to take a fresh look at the situation following the Seimas election and are organising elections without further ado," Mitalas told ELTA after the meeting.

He said that nomination of candidates to lead the party begins Wednesday.

At the board meeting, opinions were also exchanged about the reasons of election defeat. According to Mitalas, active members of the Freedom Party are ready for „reconstruction work“ and to strive for greater voter support in the future.

