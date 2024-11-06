Mitalas takes charge of Freedom Party as acting chair

"An extraordinary convention is called for 30 November. During it, a new chairwoman or chairman will be elected, as well as the party’s new governing bodies. We realise the need to take a fresh look at the situation following the Seimas election and are organising elections without further ado," Mitalas told ELTA after the meeting.
He said that nomination of candidates to lead the party begins Wednesday.
At the board meeting, opinions were also exchanged about the reasons of election defeat. According to Mitalas, active members of the Freedom Party are ready for „reconstruction work“ and to strive for greater voter support in the future.