Missiles for air defence systems delivered to Lithuanian Armed Forces

The Ministry of National Defence stated that the overall cost of munitions stands at approximately EUR 15 million.

Bolide missiles are meant for short-range air defence systems RBS-70. According to the ministry, they help fulfilling air defence objectives more effectively.

A contract with the Swedish company SAAB Dynamics AB on the acquisition of Bolide and MK-2 missiles for RBS-70 launchers was signed in the autumn of 2022.

RBS-70 launchers are operated by the Air Defence Battalion of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.