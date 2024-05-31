Missiles for air defence systems delivered to Lithuanian Armed Forces

2024.05.31 16:56

Karolis Broga
Elta EN
PHOTO: ELTA / Andrius Ufartas

On Thursday, Bolide missiles were delivered for short-range Swedish-made air defence systems used by the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

The Ministry of National Defence stated that the overall cost of munitions stands at approximately EUR 15 million.

Bolide missiles are meant for short-range air defence systems RBS-70. According to the ministry, they help fulfilling air defence objectives more effectively.

A contract with the Swedish company SAAB Dynamics AB on the acquisition of Bolide and MK-2 missiles for RBS-70 launchers was signed in the autumn of 2022.

RBS-70 launchers are operated by the Air Defence Battalion of the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

The Ministry of National Defence noted that these short-range air defence systems were selected due to their particularly easy servicing, mobility and resilience to electromagnetic interference.

