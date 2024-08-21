Ministry proposes raising minimum salary to EUR 1,038 next year

If the Government approves a higher minimum salary, it would grow by 12.34% or EUR 114 from EUR 924 set for this year.

The minimum hourly wage would meanwhile grow by 12.38% or EUR 0.7 from EUR 5.65 set for 2024.

The ministry estimates that the monthly net income of minimum salary earners would increase by EUR 69 and stand at EUR 777. This would be above the at-risk-of-poverty threshold projected at EUR 732 in 2025.