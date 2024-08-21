Ministry proposes raising minimum salary to EUR 1,038 next year

If the Government approves a higher minimum salary, it would grow by 12.34% or EUR 114 from EUR 924 set for this year.
The minimum hourly wage would meanwhile grow by 12.38% or EUR 0.7 from EUR 5.65 set for 2024.
The ministry estimates that the monthly net income of minimum salary earners would increase by EUR 69 and stand at EUR 777. This would be above the at-risk-of-poverty threshold projected at EUR 732 in 2025.
According to the data of the State Social Insurance Fund Board (Sodra), approximately 100,000 workers in Lithuania earned the minimum monthly salary or less in May 2024. There were around 13,000 such employees in budgetary institutions.