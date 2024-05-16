Ministry is exploring solutions not to revoke citizenship from Lithuanians

“We are exploring solutions together with the ministry. The situation indeed is not pleasant when such decrees have to be signed. It is regrettable that the referendum did not pass (&) and that the awaited and hoped change did not happen,” Bilotaitė told the news agency ELTA.

The minister said that Lithuania does not wish to keep losing its citizens, whereas the Ministry of the Interior is not deliberately looking for people who have become citizens of other countries just to revoke their Lithuanian passports. She added, however, that current law has to be followed as holding dual citizenship is permitted only in exceptional cases.