Ministry: Belarus’ NPP poses a nuclear threat to the whole region

The ministry’s reaction was elicited by the information that Belarus is preparing to launch the second unit of its nuclear power plant (NPP) – physically launching the reactor and planning to connect to the power grid about.

“Belarus prepares for the launch of the second defective nuclear power plant unit, keeping incidents and defects secret from the public, while the Russian President threatens to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus. It shows dictatorships’ irresponsible treatment of nuclear power and poses a nuclear threat to the entire region,” Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis is cited as saying in the ministry’s press release.