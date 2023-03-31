Minister of the Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė and a group of MPs propose lifting the ban on those commercial activities in Free E...
2023 m. kovo 31 d. 16:29
Ministry: Belarus’ NPP poses a nuclear threat to the whole region
PHOTO:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania reports it has sent a note of protest to the Foreign Ministry of Belarus, strictly insisting on the immediate suspension of the Belarusian NPP project until all nuclear safety issues identified by international missions and review processes are resolved.
Top articles