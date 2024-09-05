Ministries join efforts with municipalities to boost the number of flights from Palanga

The institutions signed an agreement on Thursday to stimulate demand for flights that are important for business and inbound tourism in the Klaipėda region, the Ministry of Transport and Communications said.
Two new routes have recently been launched from Palanga Airport – to Amsterdam and Copenhagen, and an additional route to Hamburg has been set out.
The institutions will also aim to to secure public funding to increase the number of flights from the airport.
„We keep mobilising the capacities of different authorities for focused work together to ensure convenient air transport to/from strategic flight destinations. Our common goal is to pool funding for the supply of flights and, most importantly, for the demand, so that more passengers use them. The recently renovated Palanga International Airport has great potential, and we can expect at least 2 additional strategically important destinations here,“ said Marius Skuodis, Minister of Transport and Communications.
The Ministry of Transport and Communications, together with Lithuanian Airports, allocates more than EUR 1 million each year to ensure the availability of the existing routes from Palanga Airport. Currently, six cities are accessible from Palanga Airport: Amsterdam, Riga, Oslo, Copenhagen, Dublin, and London.