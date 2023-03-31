2023 m. kovo 31 d. 10:40

Minister: there will be no illegal migration route through Lithuania

 
Agnė Bilotaitė
Agnė Bilotaitė
PHOTO: ELTA / Andrius Ufartas
Minister of the Interior of Lithuania Agnė Bilotaitė says the migrant crisis deliberately caused by Belarus has not ended and the Ministry of the Interior is closely monitoring the situation at the border and assessing information about potential new flights from Iran and Iraq to Belarus, and a possible migrant route through Russia’s Kaliningrad region.

“This [hybrid] attack by Belarus has not ended. This year there have been some 600 attempts to cross our border. The routes now go through Moscow. We are closely following the information we receive from our agencies and institutions, as well as from the European Union’s, the European Commission’s bodies. The information suggests that new flights are possible from Iran and Iraq,” the minister told the public broadcaster LRT on Thursday evening.

Elta EN
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
    Related articles
    Top articles