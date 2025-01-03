Minister suggests developing joint power plant with Latvia and Estonia

"We have discussed with Latvian and Estonian colleagues about the need to have sufficient reserves. So, these additional capabilities could be a solution. What would be the technology, what would be the deadlines, it is too early to say. Yet we are saying that these reserves would not go amiss," Vaičiūnas told public broadcaster LRT on Thursday.
According to the minister, it is unlikely to be a small nuclear power plant as the project would take a decade to implement.
"We are talking about a power plant that could be implemented as soon as possible so we would have additional reserves. As I have mentioned, so far there are just initial discussions, we really are not in a stage to decide on concrete technology, but this indeed is not a small nuclear reactor," he said.
The minister added that renewable energy remains a priority and it would be more acceptable than nuclear energy.
As reported, Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian political leaders and transmission system operators have agreed to disconnect from the Russian-controlled IPS/UPS transmission grid, the so called BRELL (Belarus, Russia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania) ring, in February 2025. The electricity network of the Baltic States would be synchronised with continental Europe.