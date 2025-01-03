Minister suggests developing joint power plant with Latvia and Estonia

"We have discussed with Latvian and Estonian colleagues about the need to have sufficient reserves. So, these additional capabilities could be a solution. What would be the technology, what would be the deadlines, it is too early to say. Yet we are saying that these reserves would not go amiss," Vaičiūnas told public broadcaster LRT on Thursday.

According to the minister, it is unlikely to be a small nuclear power plant as the project would take a decade to implement.