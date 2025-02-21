Minister says EU-level decision needed to restrict Belarusian transit of Ukrainian-origin rapeseed oil

"Food cannot be sanctioned under international trade agreements. There is little Lithuania can do here, as an EU consensus is needed," the minister told reporters on Friday.

The 15min investigation team reported Wednesday that LTG Cargo, the freight transport company of the Lithuanian Railways Group (LTG), had stopped the transit through Lithuania of products of Agroprodukt, a Belarusian producer making oil from rapeseed stolen from the occupied territories of Ukraine. LTG Cargo has launched an internal investigation into the matter, it said.