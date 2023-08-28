2023 August 28 16:21

Minister of the Interior: Lithuania will consider closing two more border checkpoints with Belarus

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Agnė Bilotaitė
Agnė Bilotaitė
The Ministry of the Interior will propose to the Government to consider closing two more checkpoints at the border with Belarus. On Monday, Minister of the Interior Agnė Bilotaitė is visiting Warsaw, to meet with Polish, Latvian and Estonian counterparts to discuss border security amid the continuing migrant crisis caused by Belarus and the presence of Wagner Group in Belarus.

