Minister discussed investment opportunities with pharmaceutical company Menarini

„The Lithuanian life sciences sector is one of the country’s economic priorities and has been growing at double-digit rates for almost a decade. We have set a strategic goal to increase the value of this sector to 5% of the country’s GDP in the coming years and to become a leader in this field. We are therefore strengthening our cooperation with the life sciences sector to ensure that Lithuania’s potential is harnessed,“ says Armonaitė.
The company currently has 18 factories on six continents and is interested in expanding its capacity. Menarini is committed to digital transformation, introducing advanced technologies and digital solutions to improve its operations and customer service.
To attract potential investors to the country, Lithuania offers pharmaceutical partners a well-developed infrastructure with Vilnius Innovation Industrial Park, Visoriai Park, and Aleksotas Park in Kaunas. These sites are strategically located next to the country’s main hospitals and surrounded by local and international life science companies, creating a strong ecosystem for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.