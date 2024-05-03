Minimum salary may exceed EUR 1,000 in 2025 – minister

The minister has revealed that discussions on the minimum salary are still ongoing and social partners must reach an agreement before the Government may approve it.

„The minimum monthly salary should rise as agreed by social partners. Those discussions are still ongoing and will continue until the final figures are approved. However, the minimum monthly salary should surpass the at-risk-of-poverty threshold and growth should be more significant,“ the minister told the radio station Žinių radijas on Thursday.

According to her, the minimum monthly salary may exceed EUR 1,000 next year. „Of course, the Government will have to finalise the approval and social partners are yet to agree on this. The economic situation at the time of final talks will also be important,“ the minister explained.