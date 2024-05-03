Minimum salary may exceed EUR 1,000 in 2025 – minister

The minister has revealed that discussions on the minimum salary are still ongoing and social partners must reach an agreement before the Government may approve it.
„The minimum monthly salary should rise as agreed by social partners. Those discussions are still ongoing and will continue until the final figures are approved. However, the minimum monthly salary should surpass the at-risk-of-poverty threshold and growth should be more significant,“ the minister told the radio station Žinių radijas on Thursday.
According to her, the minimum monthly salary may exceed EUR 1,000 next year. „Of course, the Government will have to finalise the approval and social partners are yet to agree on this. The economic situation at the time of final talks will also be important,“ the minister explained.
As reported, the minimum monthly salary was raised to EUR 924 in 2024, whereas the tax-exempt amount of income is EUR 747.
The tax reform drafted by the Government and submitted to the Seimas includes a goal to unify the minimum salary and the tax-exempt amount of income by 2028. Both figures are projected to stand at EUR 1,200 that year. This would cost the state budget EUR 573 million by 2028.