Migration Department warns foreigners of scam deportation calls

“These calls are fake. The Department’s employees are not calling foreigners in Lithuania to inform them about the alleged threats or deportation. Foreign nationals receive all the information about the Migration Department’s decisions via electronic MIGRIS messages,” the agency said in a press release.

Scammers are said to be introducing themselves as “migration workers” when calling foreign nationals and saying that the presence of foreigners in Lithuania is a threat to national security and that they are facing deportations and must leave the country after reporting to a customer service office in Vilnius, etc. These are false statements, the Migration Department underlined.