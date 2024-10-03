MFA summons Russian embassy’s representative over execution of Ukrainian war prisoners

Russian forces shot down 16 Ukrainian prisoners of war near Pokrovsk on 30 September.
The Russian representative was told that Moscow had grossly violated its commitments under the Geneva Convention relative to the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
Lithuania also condemned Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine and air strikes against civilian and critical infrastructure in Ukraine, which have reached unprecedented proportions in the past month.
„Lithuania reiterates its call on Russia to immediately cease its military aggression against Ukraine, withdraw its military forces from Ukrainian territory and respect Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders,“ the ministry said.
The Foreign Ministry also underlined that the schemers and perpetrators of Russian war crimes will be identified and they will face imminent legal responsibility.