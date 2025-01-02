MFA offers condolences over deadly New Orleans attack

"Devastating news from New Orleans today. We strongly condemn this horrific attack on people celebrating the New Year – there is no justification for such violence. Condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with the American people during this tragic time," reads the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs posted on social platform X on 1 January.
AFP reported that the attacker, a US citizen, drove a rented truck at high speed into a crowd of New Year’s revellers in New Orleans, killing at least 15 people and wounding dozens more.
He then opened fire and died in a shootout with police. Two police officers were wounded.
The FBI identified the attacker as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US Army veteran. The truck was flying an ISIS flag.