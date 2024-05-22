MFA issues statement on Russia’s draft legislation to revise sea borders with Lithuania

Lithuania recalls and urges Russian Federation to respect and abide by the universally recognised principles and norms of international law, in particular UN Convention on the Law on Sea, to which Russia is a party as well as international and bilateral agreements on the inviolability of frontiers, namely the 1991 Treaty on the Foundations of Inter-State Relations, the 1997 Treaty on the State Border between Lithuania and Russia, the 1997 Treaty on the Delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone and the Continental Shelf in the Baltic Sea, the 2005 Agreement on the Delimitation of the Exclusive Economic Zone and the Continental Shelf Boundaries in the Baltic Sea, and other agreements.