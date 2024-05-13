MFA hosts meeting of group to create special int’l tribunal on crime of aggression against Ukraine

In his welcome speech, Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis reminded international experts of the experience of restoring Lithuania’s independence when the Soviets’ international accountability for crimes committed against the people of Lithuania was never achieved.

Experts from states and international organisations are working to find solutions for a special international tribunal that could prosecute the political and military leaders of Russia and its accomplice Belarus for the devastating and ongoing crime of aggression against Ukraine that has shocked the entire international community.

The Core Group was set up in the wake of Russia’s unjustified and widespread war of aggression against Ukraine. It aims to find the legal solutions necessary to ensure international accountability for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

„Immunity will not stop the aggressor. It only encourages criminals to continue committing their crimes on an increasing scale. Ensuring real accountability for the crime of aggression is necessary to achieve Ukraine’s victory. Without Ukraine’s victory, there will be no lasting peace not only in Ukraine but the entire international community will also be threatened,“ Landsbergis said.

Ninety experts representing 38 countries, European Union institutions and the Council of Europe participated in the meeting in Vilnius.