2024.06.07 16:55

Mercedes-Benz G 350 d all-terrain vehicles delivered to Lithuanian Armed Forces

 
Elta EN
Mercedes-Benz G 350 d all-terrain vehicles delivered to Lithuanian Armed Forces
Mercedes-Benz G 350 d all-terrain vehicles delivered to Lithuanian Armed Forces
PHOTO: KAM

The Lithuanian Armed Forces have received military purpose Mercedes-Benz G 350 d all-terrain vehicles which will be used for peacetime tasks, rear logistical and other operations, reports the Ministry of national Defence.

The vehicles have been purchased according to the contract signed in 2022, the first batch reached the Lithuanian Armed Forces vehicle fleet last autumn and the remaining portion of the purchase was worth approx. EUR 32 million has just been delivered as well.

The Ministry of National Defence invests in updating the Lithuanian Armed Forces equipment fleet as part of the Armed Forces upgrading effort. In 2024, the effort is planned to be financed with over 45 percent of the defence budget, or nearly EUR 1 billion.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions