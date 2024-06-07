Mercedes-Benz G 350 d all-terrain vehicles delivered to Lithuanian Armed Forces

The vehicles have been purchased according to the contract signed in 2022, the first batch reached the Lithuanian Armed Forces vehicle fleet last autumn and the remaining portion of the purchase was worth approx. EUR 32 million has just been delivered as well.
The Ministry of National Defence invests in updating the Lithuanian Armed Forces equipment fleet as part of the Armed Forces upgrading effort. In 2024, the effort is planned to be financed with over 45 percent of the defence budget, or nearly EUR 1 billion.