MEP Gražulis believes he was tricked by same prankster as Žemaitaitis

Gražulis said he received an email in mid-February from a person claiming to work for the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The politician said he was in Washington at the time, and invited the sender to meet in person. The MEP said no one came to meet him and he was contacted again by the alleged Ryan Riedel at the end of February.
"As new circumstances emerged, it became clear that these were not tricks pulled by some children, but organised activities to discredit representatives of the state. (...) Therefore, Gražulis decided to inform the US Republican Representatives that national-level provocations have been carried out in Lithuania using the name of the US administration," the statement from the MEP’s office reads.
On Tuesday, Leader of the Nemunas Dawn leader Remigijus Žemaitaitis posted an exchange of emails with an alleged DOGE representative, who sent him fake first-class plane tickets to meet billionaire Elon Musk, head of DOGE.
The MP said that several weeks ago he was contacted by a person claiming to be DOGE employee Ryan Riedel, who invited him to meet with Musk for talks about the activities of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) in Lithuania.
In February, Žemaitaitis himself addressed Musk proposing to cooperate with DOGE in finding out whether USAID influenced political processes in Lithuania. The politician asked for information about USAID grants and subsidies to Lithuanian non-governmental organisations, media and journalists.
Žemaitaitis was filmed in Vilnius Airport by reporters the moment he learned that he had been given fake tickets. Now investigators may probe whether he concealed information from parliament regarding expenses of the trip that never materialised.
The Special Investigation Service (STT) announced Tuesday it was looking into the information regarding the MP’s planned visit to the United States. The agency said that there may be signs of corruption and violation of parliamentary regulations.