MEP-elect Veryga hands in resignation from Seimas – electoral commission

The politician will be leaving the Seimas on 15 July.
„Veryga resigns from the Seimas because the office of Member of the Seimas is incompatible with the office of Member of the European Parliament. When a Member of the Seimas is elected to the European Parliament, he or she has to choose one role to continue with,“ the VRK said.
The commission intends to vote on Veryga’s application in its sitting next week.
The vacant MP seat will be filled in by a candidate who follows Veryga in the multi-member constituency list and who agrees to hold the office.