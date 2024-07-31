Medininkai massacre will be remembered as a sign of weakness of crumbling empire – Nausėda

“The crime, committed here 33 years ago, was meant to demonstrate the power of the occupiers. But it will always be remembered as a sign of the powerlessness of a crumbling empire. The tragedy once again showed the weakness of a regime that inevitably lost in the end. Just as in Ukraine, I believe that the current Russian regime will lose there,“ Nausėda said in his speech in Medininkai on Wednesday.
The president noted that the opponents still confuse violence with truth and are once again in for disappointment.
“There is no more powerful force than those who fight for freedom, justice and human dignity. There is no greater incentive to sacrifice oneself than the awareness that the last vestiges of humanity are dissolving on the other side,“ Nausėda spoke.
In the early hours of 31 July 1991, the Soviet Omon members assaulted the Medininkai border post, killing seven officials just after Lithuania regained its independence in March 1990. Mindaugas Balavakas, Algimantas Juozakas, Juozas Janonis, Algirdas Kazlauskas, Antanas Musteikis, Stanislovas Orlavičius and Ričardas Rabavičius were shot dead. Tomas Šernas was the only survivor of the killings.