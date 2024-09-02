Mazuronis drops out of parlt elections

„Having growing doubts if I am doing what I have to do and if I am where I have to be, today I have decided to drop out of upcoming elections to the Seimas both in the multi-member and single-member constituencies. I am suspending all political activity. For how long, only life will tell. The urge for change in life had the upper hand,“ Mazuronis wrote in a post on Facebook.
The politician added that he would complete the remaining term of office as an MP.
Contacted by ELTA, the politician said that he informed the Regions’ Party about his decision on Monday and its leader Jonas Pinskus showed understanding.
Mazuronis has already submitted a request to the Central Electoral Commission (VRK) to revoke his election application and return the paid security deposit.
The politician earlier planned to run for parliament with the Regions’ Party in Šiauliai city, but did not become a member of the party.
He withdrew from the Labour Party after unsuccessful presidential and European Parliament elections earlier this year.
Lithuanians will elect the new Seimas on 13 October.