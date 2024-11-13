Mayor of Alytus may become interior minister – media

According to the publication, Cesiulis’ candidacy was discussed both with him and with decision-makers.
He has served as the mayor of Alytus since 2019.
The Social Democratic Party (LSDP), which won the 2024 election to the Seimas, has signed a coalition agreement with Democrats For Lithuania and the Nemunas Dawn party.
The LSDP will nominate 9 ministers out of 14, Democrats For Lithuania will nominate 2: the minister of the economy and innovation, and the minister of energy. Whereas Remigijus Žemaitaitis-led Nemunas Dawn will put forward 3 ministers: agriculture, environment and justice.