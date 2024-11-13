2024.11.13 17:07

Mayor of Alytus may become interior minister – media

 
Karolis Broga
Elta EN
Nerijus Cesiulis, mayor of Alytus
Nerijus Cesiulis, mayor of Alytus
PHOTO: ELTA / Dainius Labutis

Social Democrat Nerijus Cesiulis, mayor of Alytus, may be nominated as Lithuania’s next minister of the interior, news website 15min.lt reported Wednesday.

According to the publication, Cesiulis’ candidacy was discussed both with him and with decision-makers.

He has served as the mayor of Alytus since 2019.

The Social Democratic Party (LSDP), which won the 2024 election to the Seimas, has signed a coalition agreement with Democrats For Lithuania and the Nemunas Dawn party.

The LSDP will nominate 9 ministers out of 14, Democrats For Lithuania will nominate 2: the minister of the economy and innovation, and the minister of energy. Whereas Remigijus Žemaitaitis-led Nemunas Dawn will put forward 3 ministers: agriculture, environment and justice.

Source
Topics
It is forbidden to copy the text of this publication without a written permission from ELTA.
Comment Show discussion
Delfi
Share
Opinions